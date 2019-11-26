Thanksgiving Garbage Pickup Schedules
Hold on to those Thanksgiving leftovers because sanitation workers in Central Florida will be taking the holiday off.
Here are the garbage pickup schedules for cities and counties:
- Clermont: Thursday pickups will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.
- Lake County: Thursday pickups will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.
- Mount Dora: Thursday garbage, yard waste and recycling will be picked up on Friday with Friday’s scheduled collection.
- Osceola County: Thursday pickups will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.
- Orlando: Thursday pickups will be collected on Saturday.
- Orange County: Thursday garbage, recycling, yard waste and large item pickups will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.
- Osceola County: Wednesday trash pickups will be collected on Thursday. Thursday pickups will be on Friday. Friday pickups will be on Saturday.
- Oviedo: Thursday garbage and recycling pickups will be collected on Friday with Friday’s scheduled collection.
- Seminole County: Thursday garbage pickups will be collected on Monday.
- Sumter County: Thursday trash and recycling pickups will be on Saturday.
- Winter Park: Thursday pickups will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.
