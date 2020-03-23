 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Tests At Nursing Home In Washington State Confirm 30 Coronavirus Cases

by Scott Neuman (NPR)

Photo: Kelly Sikkema @kellysikkema

Some two dozen residents and six staff members have tested positive for novel coronavirus at a nursing home north of Seattle, according to local reports.

Testing at the Shuksan Healthcare Center in Bellingham, near the border with Canada, revealed that 24 residents and six of the facility’s staff had become infected, The Seattle Times reports.

The health department in Whatcom County, where Bellingham is located, said on Saturday that at least two deaths in the county, including a man in his 80s, were associated with the Shuksan outbreak, the newspaper says.

Mark Raaka, Whatcom County Health Department’s emergency preparedness specialist, says the department “recognizes the significance and impact of this situation” and is working with the nursing home.

Last month, a coronavirus outbreak swept through the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash. As of Wednesday, 35 residents there had died.

