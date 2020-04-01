Convention Center Testing Site At Capacity, 100K+ Deaths Projected, Cruise Ship Decision Delayed: Coronavirus Update for 4/1

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Updated 12:15 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center Reaches Capacity After Loosening COVID-19 Testing Restrictions

By Talia Blake, WMFE

The drive-thru testing site at the Orange County Convention Center has reached capacity just three hours after opening.

It was the first day Orange County made it easier to get tested for COVID-19 by loosening restrictions at its drive through testing site at the Orange County Convention Center.

As of Wednesday, anyone with a fever of 99.6 or higher and respiratory symptoms can be tested. There is no longer a requirement that patients also be 65 or older.

Additionally, testing was authorized for people without symptoms who have pre-existing conditions or are first responders and health care workers. Underlying health conditions would include things like asthma or diabetes.

The temporary testing site at the @OCCC has reached capacity today. They will open up at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Clients must have:

– Pre-existing conditions

– Respiratory symptoms and an on-site temperature of 99.6 or higher

Spokeswoman Lauren Luna earlier in the day said they have nearly hit their daily cap of 250 tests and recommended people get to the site early.

“So, if you get here at 7:30 or 8 a.m., yes, you will be waiting in line and we understand that’s not exciting,” Luna said. “However, we don’t want to hit our 250 max before you’re able to get tested because then you will have waited in that initial line to not be tested that day.”

She said there were already about 100 cars lined up for tests by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“So, regardless of age, they would need to have a fever and respiratory symptoms. It’s both of those combined. They go together hand in hand,” Luna said. “So, that’s a fever of 99.6 or higher and respiratory symptoms. The other caveat would be if they’re a healthcare worker, or a firefighter, or first responder, or police officer etc., they do not need to be symptomatic.”

Updated 11:55 a.m.

Surgeon’s Tweet About His Wife Going Into Isolation Strikes Nerve

By Abe Aboraya, WMFE

A Central Florida surgeon’s tweet about his wife going into isolation for COVID-19 has gone viral.

Dr. Sam Atallah posted a selfie in a surgical mask with his wife behind him on a stretcher.

He has since asked that more people follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines to slow the spread of the virus. The tweet was favorited more than 117,000 thousand times. Atallah is a colorectal surgeon and affiliated faculty member with the UCF College of Medicine.

Updated 6:10 a.m.

Florida case numbers continue to climb

By WMFE staff

Florida has 6,741 coronavirus cases according to the latest numbers from the state department of health. So far, 857 people have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and 85 people have died.

Orange County has the most cases in Central Florida, with 363 cases. Fifty six people have been hospitalized and four have died.

Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has 49 cases, and Lake County has 59 cases.

Other Central Florida case counts include:

Osceola – 107 cases, one death

Seminole – 99 cases

Volusia – 75 cases, one death

Polk – 88 cases

Brevard – 34 cases

Marion – 25 cases

Updated 7:47 a.m.

Holland America Cruise Ship Decision Delayed

By Caitie Switalski, WLRN

The Holland America cruise ship with sick passengers on board still has to wait to hear if it will be allowed to dock at Port Everglades this week.

Broward County Commissioners did not make a decision at a meeting Tuesday after hours of questioning port and cruise officials.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony told commissioners the cruise line needs to provide more of a plan for the ship’s passengers.

“We are still trying to outline some of the specifics as to what is going to be the best strategy to be put forth to make sure we mitigate any type of harm that will impact our community,” Tony said.

Holland America is a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation. Carnival’s Chief Maritime Officer William Burke also spoke to the commission:

“We are coming to the place of last resort,” Burke said. “And we will submit the next plan as soon as I can get back and look at it.”

Another cruise ship with sick passengers — the Coral Princess — is on its way to Port Everglades. It is expected to arrive on April 4th.

Updated 5:57 a.m.

Trump: Following Guidelines a Matter of ‘Life and Death’ as 100,000+ Deaths Projected

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump is urging Americans to heed his administration’s guidelines for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “a matter of life and death.”

The president’s warning on Tuesday came with new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. even if social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people bear down on keeping their distance from one another.

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, says officials believe the nation can do much better than the grim forecast if everyone takes seriously their role in preventing the spread of disease.

Updated 4:09 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center testing site removing 65+ age requirement

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beginning April 1st, there will no longer be an age requirement of 65 and older to get tested for coronavirus at the Orange County Convention Center site.

Orange County announced the update in a tweet. People still have to be showing respiratory symptoms and have a fever 99.6 and higher, or have pre-existing conditions to get a test.

First responders and front line medical workers do not have to be showing symptoms to get a test.