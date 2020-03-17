 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tell Us Your Coronavirus Story

by (WMFE)

The story of the novel coronavirus’ impact on Central Florida is changing day-by-day. We need your help to better report on it.

Public radio stations WMFE and WMFV want you to take a survey and tell us how you’re handling the fallout of COVID-19. Your stories will help us report what’s happening to Central Florida families and will shape what questions we ask people in health care and government.

Click here to take the WMFE coronavirus survey, and thank you in advance.


