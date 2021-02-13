 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Telemundo Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Website For Spanish, Mandarin Speakers

by Verónica Zaragovia (WLRN )

Photo: Steven Cornfield

A new website aims to help people, especially Latinos, find information about the COVID-19 vaccines. It also explains who’s eligible and where to get them.

The site is by Telemundo and Comcast NBC Universal. It can search for locations across South Florida and the US.

Christina Kolbjornsen is with NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises.

“We really felt that it was Telemundo’s responsibility as a leading Spanish-language network to really pool our resources together and put that information out there to help them make educated decisions.”

The website is Planifica Tu Vacuna.com. That means Plan Your Vaccine in Spanish. They also have the information in English and Mandarin.


