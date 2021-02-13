Telemundo Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Website For Spanish, Mandarin Speakers

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A new website aims to help people, especially Latinos, find information about the COVID-19 vaccines. It also explains who’s eligible and where to get them.

The site is by Telemundo and Comcast NBC Universal. It can search for locations across South Florida and the US.

Christina Kolbjornsen is with NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises.

“We really felt that it was Telemundo’s responsibility as a leading Spanish-language network to really pool our resources together and put that information out there to help them make educated decisions.”

The website is Planifica Tu Vacuna.com. That means Plan Your Vaccine in Spanish. They also have the information in English and Mandarin.