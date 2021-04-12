 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Teenager dies when electrocuted during Florida storm

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Joy Stamp

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — The strong storms pushing through Florida have killed a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was driving in Spring Hill, north of Tampa, when she struck a downed power line. The Florida Highway Patrol says she stopped and the car caught fire.

When she climbed out, she stepped on the line and was electrocuted. Her name has not been released.

The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning to wide areas of the state. Up to 2 inches of rain were reported in some areas, causing street flooding.

In Mount Dora, a home sustained severed damage when it caught fire after being struck by lightning.


