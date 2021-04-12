Teenager dies when electrocuted during Florida storm

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — The strong storms pushing through Florida have killed a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was driving in Spring Hill, north of Tampa, when she struck a downed power line. The Florida Highway Patrol says she stopped and the car caught fire.

When she climbed out, she stepped on the line and was electrocuted. Her name has not been released.

The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning to wide areas of the state. Up to 2 inches of rain were reported in some areas, causing street flooding.

In Mount Dora, a home sustained severed damage when it caught fire after being struck by lightning.