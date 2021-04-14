 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Teen electrocuted during storm was ‘outstanding student’

by The Associated Press (AP)

Valentina "Val" Tomashosky, 17, was scheduled to graduate in a few weeks from Central High School in Brooksville. She died Sunday after stepping on a live power line. [ Hernando County School District ]

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen less than two months away from high school graduation was electrocuted when she stepped on a live power line that fell onto the road during a severe thunderstorm.

Officials say 17-year-old Valentina “Val” Tomashosky came upon a tree Sunday afternoon that high winds from the storm had pushed onto the road.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says the teen steered around the tree but then drove over a live power line.

When the car caught fire she got out through the passenger door and stepped on the wire. She attended Central High School in Brooksville where classmates were reeling from news of her death.


