 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Technology’s Role In Central Florida’s Economy: A Conversation With Paul Sohl

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Paul Sohl, Florida High Tech Corridor Council CEO. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Paul Sohl got the job of CEO of the Florida High Tech Corridor Council just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The council, which is an economic development arm of the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida and the University of Florida, aims to grow the tech industry across Central Florida. 

Sohl tells Intersection that tech has a role to play in diversifying Central Florida’s economy and helping us get out of the pandemic. He says there are lessons to be learned from the pandemic, not just about how the health care system responded.

“I think we have to go beyond vaccines. And we can look at other systems that we we have to make more resilient. And that’s one of the big lessons that I’ve learned, taking advantage of the understanding and the learning to then re vector where we need to focus.”

Sohl, who is a retired rear admiral of the US Navy and a former navy test pilot, takes a keen interest in the booming commercial space industry.

‘Space exploration is so important as well, because it not only drives technology, I think it drives dreams. I think it drives creativity,” says Sohl.

“That’s maybe another sort of ‘aha’ moment here that I had to redefine what technology is in my mind. I used to think, you know, well, technology it’s all the nanotech and it’s the artificial intelligence and then I realized that at the end of the day, it’s really about creativity and being able to harness that creativity.”

To that end, Sohl says the High Tech Corridor Council is working to support STEM education at the K-12 level, and with underserved communities.

“I believe that technology and what we do at the corridor can be a part of lifting up everybody,” says Sohl.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP