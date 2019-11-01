 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Teachers, Tell Us How You Teach Thanksgiving

by Samantha Balaban (NPR)

A teacher hangs up a brightly colored paper turkey painted by her students in 2007 in Corpus, Christi, Texas.
Image credit: Michael Zamora

Many of us have celebrated Thanksgiving by dressing as Pilgrims and Indians and sharing a potluck at school.

But holidays like Thanksgiving and Columbus Day can be fraught for many Native Americans. And celebrations can perpetuate historical inaccuracies and stereotypes.

NPR is interested in hearing from teachers in the United States about how they teach Thanksgiving in 2019.

Has the way you’ve talked about the holiday changed over the years? If so, how?

Please fill out this survey to tell us about your experience and how best to get in touch with you. A reporter or producer may contact you for a story.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP