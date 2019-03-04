 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Teachers Call For More Funding for Public Schools Before Start of Legislative Session

by (WMFE)
Teachers across Florida are rallying today-a day before the new legislative session begins. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Teachers across Florida are rallying today-a day before the new legislative session begins. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Teachers across Florida are rallying today-a day before the new legislative session begins.

They’re calling on lawmakers to put more funding into public schools.

Volusia United Educators’ President Elizabeth Albert says her union is also encouraging parents and students to write their lawmakers.

“Like us, there will be counties who rally. I know that we are hosting a letter writing event here. So they can come in and we can collaborate on how to reach out to our legislators.”

Albert says the rallies are being coordinated by the Florida Education Association at a moment when public schools face a historic teacher shortage.

“We’ve seen a drain from money that was previously given to public schools now going to private schools and charters. We know that there are scholarships that are being created to take money that was usually or historically sent to public schools and now give it to religious schools.

The FEA says there were more than 4,000 vacancies that needed to be filled at public schools in Florida this school year.

The rally comes a month after Governor Ron DeSantis asked the legislature to allocate more state funding for scholarships to that would allow students to attend private or charter schools instead of their local public school.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP