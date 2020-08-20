TD13 Could Intensify As It Tracks Toward South Florida

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Thirteen, which is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, is likely to intensify in the coming days as it tracks toward South Florida.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman explains why there is so much uncertainty with that forecast.