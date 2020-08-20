 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


TD13 Could Intensify As It Tracks Toward South Florida

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Thirteen, which is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, is likely to intensify in the coming days as it tracks toward South Florida.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman explains why there is so much uncertainty with that forecast.

“The big question we just can’t answer yet, is how much interaction it will have with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba. A more northerly track would keep the storm over water and likely allow it to become a hurricane. But if it stays on the southern side of the cone, it could weaken quite a bit.”

Jeff says that based on the current forecast, tropical storm force winds could arrive to portions of South Florida as early as Monday morning.

However, he encourages all Floridians to finish their hurricane preparations this weekend due to uncertainties in Tropical Depression Thirteen’s forecast.


