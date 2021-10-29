 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tavares receives $6 million grant to help build public works complex, expand automotive training through Lake Tech

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the new transportation center for Lake Tech will train students for in-demand, high-paying jobs. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE


Tavares will receive $6 million from the state to help build a new public works complex combined with an automotive training center for Lake Technical College.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the money from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund Friday afternoon.

Tavares Mayor Amanda Boggus couldn’t stop smiling as she stood near the governor holding a giant check made out to the city.

“We’ve been working on this project for years and the problem has always been funding. Where are we going to get the money from? And then, depending on how much money we get, how limited the project could end up being,” she said. “This is going to change everything. It’s like we’re going to get everything on our wish list. So I’m giddy like a kid at Christmas right now.”

The 35,000- to 40,000-square-foot building will house the public works department and Lake Tech programs for mechanics, forklift operators and collision specialists.

It will also train technicians to work on emergency vehicles like fire trucks and police cars and will triple Lake Tech’s automotive enrollment from 16 to 48 students per semester.

Tavares is also spending five and a half million dollars of its own money on the building.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

