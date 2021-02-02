Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There have been four previous Super Bowls in Tampa, some amid war and economic distress. None have faced the challenge of a coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s Super Bowl in the Miami area generated an estimated $572 million in new spending in the three main South Florida counties. This year, the Tampa Bay region probably won’t see half that much money, according to Sean Snaith, who directs the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting. Still, officials say it’s hard to put a price tag on the publicity the Super Bowl will generate for the entire region.