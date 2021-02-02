 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Anita DeNunzio

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There have been four previous Super Bowls in Tampa, some amid war and economic distress. None have faced the challenge of a coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s Super Bowl in the Miami area generated an estimated $572 million in new spending in the three main South Florida counties. This year, the Tampa Bay region probably won’t see half that much money, according to Sean Snaith, who directs the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting. Still, officials say it’s hard to put a price tag on the publicity the Super Bowl will generate for the entire region.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP