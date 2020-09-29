 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tampa airport says it will test passengers for coronavirus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Artur Tumasjan

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be the first in the nation to test passengers for the coronavirus in the terminal.

The Florida airport and BayCare Health System will offer voluntary testing for any passenger departing from or arriving at the airport.

The tests are open to anyone who’s flown, or is flying, within three days, and can show proof of travel. There will be two types of tests for passengers: a rapid antigen test, which costs $57, and a polymerase chain reaction swab, which costs $125.

During a news conference, airport officials said passengers will be encouraged to take the more expensive swab three days before departure.

Results for that test should arrive within 48 hours. The antigen test results will come back the same day.


