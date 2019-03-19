Talking To Teens About Mental Health

The Lake Mary High School community is in mourning after a student took her own life on campus last week.

The 17 year old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Classes were cancelled the day after, and grief counsellors brought in to help students deal with the tragedy.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma spoke at a press conference after the incident, saying parents should talk to their children about it.

But how do you talk to teens- or younger kids- about suicide and mental health more broadly. And what are some of the things to be mindful of when talking about it?

To help navigate the issue we’re joined by pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones.

We check in with pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones about how to talk to teens about suicide and mental health.