 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Talking To Teens About Mental Health

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Dr. Candice Jones. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Lake Mary High School community is in mourning after a student took her own life on campus last week.  

The 17 year old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Classes were cancelled the day after, and grief counsellors brought in to help students deal with the tragedy.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma spoke at a press conference after the incident, saying parents should talk to their children about it.

But how do you talk to teens- or younger kids- about suicide and mental health more broadly. And what are some of the things to be mindful of when talking about it?

To help navigate the issue we’re joined by pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones.

 

 

 

We check in with pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones about how to talk to teens about suicide and mental health.

 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP