Central Florida News


Talking Art, School & History At The Orlando Public Library’s StoryCorps Listening Party

by (WMFE)

Randall Smith (l) and Chelsea Smith. Photo: Jenny Babcock, WMFE

Even as libraries have transformed into hubs for innovation, learning and new technology, storytelling remains a vital part of their identity. Storytelling was showcased at a recent StoryCorps listening party presented by the Orange County Public Library System in partnership with WMFE and the Orange County Regional History Center. 

On this episode of Intersection we listen back to the event, recorded at the Orlando Public library last month. 

Click on the link below to hear the library’s public affairs administrator Erin Sullivan in conversation with urban sketch artist Thomas Thorspecken, who worked to document the recording days at the library. We also hear the Orange County Regional History Center’s chief curator Pam Schwartz talking about the center’s Accidental Historian exhibit. 

We’ll hear from Randall Smith, who interviews his daughter Chelsea Smith about her lifelong passion for art. 90.7’s host of All Things Considered and the StoryCorps: Orlando podcast, Nicole Darden Creston talks with Randall and Chelsea about their StoryCorps experience and translating that passion for art into a career. Click on the link below to hear the conversation. 

Denise Diaz and her daughter Zoe Shipley-Diaz, talk about their experiences in middle and high school and some of the racism and bullying they have seen, and Nicole Darden-Creston talks with Celeste Kuri and her mother Riley Roca about homeschooling and the significance of the public library as a resource. Hear that conversation below: 

And you can listen to more stories from our community here. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

