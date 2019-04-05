 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Tales From The Mosh Pit With Photographer Jen Cray

by (WMFE)
Concert photographer Jen Cray. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando concert photographer Jen Cray has had a front row seat to performances ranging from Ani di Franco to U2. Cray joins Intersection with stories from the mosh pit and the photo pit.

“I grew up taking pictures from the time that I was just itty-bitty,” says Cray.

She says it was a natural fit to combine her love of photography and music.

“So once I kind of realized, probably around high school, college age, that that was like a thing, you could actually go and take pictures, it was like, “how do I do that?” says Cray.

Cray says she likes to shoot photos of a band early in their career, when they’re right on the cusp of success.

“When they’re just about to make it, and they’re still hungry for it, and they’re excited for it. They haven’t yet gotten jaded,” she says.

Check out Jen Cray’s photography on her instagram feed.

This interview first aired on Intersection in April 2018


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

