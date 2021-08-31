 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Tailgaters cautiously optimistic but wary as season starts

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Ball Park Brand


Colleges across the country are cautiously optimistic that pregame tailgating atmospheres around campus will remain close to normal, even as they monitor how things have changed since the emergence of the delta variant.

About three dozen Power Five schools responded to a survey regarding their tailgating policies.

Nearly all the schools that responded are tentatively planning to restore the tailgating policies they had in 2019.

Many of them noted that’s subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 cases in their area.


