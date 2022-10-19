State News

-
The prosecutor sued DeSantis after being suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County.
Florida House members got moving this week on a proposal that would make it harder for future lawmakers to raise taxes and fees.
A formal apology for the so-called Groveland Four is gaining momentum in Tallahassee.
People living in the country without legal permission would be subject to harsher treatment in Florida under a measure approved by state House committee Monday.
The Department of Economic Opportunity believes it needs access to the state driver’s license database to stop reemployment assistance fraud. State House lawmakers are one step closer to giving it to the agency as part of a bill filed by a central Florida Republican.
In 2011, the Florida legislature passed a measure to convert Medicaid insurance into a managed care system. But Republican lawmakers now want to take the program away from what they call “big businesses” and change it into a block grant system. But Medicaid providers say if that happens, low-income families will lose access to health care.
A north Florida congressman is calling on his fellow Republicans across the U.S. not to cancel their town halls due to angry protesters.
A special master is recommending the U.S. Supreme Court rule against Florida in a decades-long fight over water use. The move is a big blow to the Big Bend’s Apalachicola Bay, which depends on water from the system.
State lawmakers are advancing a measure giving women the opportunity to sue over physical or emotional injuries from an abortion. Analysts say it could impact doctors’ liability insurance.
A squabble among Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature has some lawmakers talking about a possible state government shutdown. Governor Rick Scott, though, is pushing to focus on the budget.