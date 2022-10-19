Press Release

-
WMFE and WMFV, public media stations serving nine Central Florida counties, are pleased to announce the revamping of their long-running weekly economic segment, which has featured Orlando-based economic analyst Hank Fishkind for approximately three decades. The segment will continue to be part of Morning Edition and will be hosted by local Morning Edition anchor Talia Blake. Starting May 31, the segment will feature four rotating regular guests, plus occasional "wildcard" contributors.
WMFE’s journalists received four awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, May 7, 2022. More than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries in the contest, which featured content produced in 2021.
After nine years as host of Central Florida’s news and conversation program Intersection, Matthew Peddie will leave the show -- and his position with NPR affiliates WMFE and WMFV -- on March 25. His last episode will air on March 24 at noon and 9pm on 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV.
WMFE Hires Judith Smelser as President and General ManagerFebruary 9, 2022 (ORLANDO) – WMFE and WMFV, the NPR affiliates serving the Orlando area and nine…
Effective Saturday, October 2, 2021, 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV will implement a change to its Saturday programming schedule to introduce the much-anticipated NPR show Code Switch & Life Kit at 11 a.m.
Longtime public media journalist and consultant Judith Smelser will put her experience and expertise to work exclusively for her local public media station when she becomes Interim President and General Manager of WMFE and WMFV, the NPR affiliates serving much of Central Florida.
Erika Pulley-Hayes announced Tuesday that she will be leaving Community Communications Inc., which operates 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV, after serving since the beginning of 2020.
Community Communications, Inc. taps public media rising star, LaToya Dennis to fill the role of news director and managing editor for the award-winning 90.7 WMFE newsroom in metro Orlando and 89.5 WMFV in The Villages, Leesburg and the Golden Triangle.
WMFE’s environmental reporter Amy Green spent months investigating the massive, complex plan to save the Everglades. In her four-part podcast, Green waded into the science and the politics behind one of the most ambitious- and costly- environmental restoration projects ever undertaken.
WMFE 90.7 and 89.5 is airing Black Churches of Orlando in connection with The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song, the PBS documentary series by Dr. Henry Louis Gates. The program airs on February 26 at 3 pm and February 28 at 1 pm and is funded by a grant from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.