Central Florida News

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says there's too many incidents of violent attacks on teachers and bus drivers.
The donations of food and other supplies will go to Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services and the Salvation Army. They'll benefit people in need during the holidays and into the new year.
Disney employees are in negotiations today with the Walt Disney Company about wages and other crucial needs.
A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes.
According to the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 604,000 Hispanic businesses across the state, contributing more than $90 billion to the economy.Luis Nieves-Ruiz is the Director of Economic Development at the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council.WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with him at his office to talk about the state of Hispanic business in Central Florida.
World AIDS Day is Thursday and Central Florida’s Department of Health along with the Central Florida HIV Planning Council are hosting an event to combat the rising numbers of HIV cases in the state.
Central Florida union nurses protested Tuesday morning in Kissimmee over an Osceola County hospital’s decision to cut its newborn nursery unit, which they say will force low-income, high-risk patients to pay the price.
Giving Tuesday is a day when people donate money to their favorite charities including nonprofits right here in Central Florida.
SunRail is extending its southbound service every Friday and Saturday night this holiday season.