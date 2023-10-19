Table Talk at WMFE

Take a seat. Make a change. Join us at the table this October.

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 6 - 9 p.m.

Location: 90.7 WMFE Studios - 11510 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32817

90.7 WMFE will be hosting small group conversations to get ideas flowing about all the different ways — big and small — each of us can make Central Florida an even better place to live, work and play.

It's an exercise in civic engagement, the strengthening of social capital, the igniting of innovative ideas - and none of it is possible without Central Floridians, just like you.

90.7 WMFE Community Tables

If you'd like to join a table, simply select one of the tables below to sign up!