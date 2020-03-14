SXSW Is Canceled, But You Can Still Discover — And Support — These Artists

Jonah Mutono is one of the 100 artists on this year's edition of The Austin 100. Though SXSW was canceled, you can still discover and support the up-and-coming musicians who would have performed.

Image credit: Forest Aragon

Every year, NPR’s Stephen Thompson compiles The Austin 100 — a playlist of his favorite artist discoveries ahead of the SXSW Music Festival. Though this year’s festival was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, The Austin 100 will still publish on Monday, the day the music performances were supposed to begin. NPR’s Renee Montagne spoke to Stephen Thompson about a few of the artists featured in this year’s roundup. Listen to their conversation in the player above and read on for a playlist of the artists discussed, plus Stephen’s advice for supporting the artists who will lose out on the SXSW buzz.

On what SXSW means to artists

“SXSW provides a lot of one-stop shopping: Music fans, music media, record labels all get together in one place to hear about 1,500 bands, and it’s an opportunity to present yourself to people who have a lot of power in the music industry. Bands get signed to record labels at SXSW, they get covered in the media, they get a lot of opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have. So canceling SXSW, in addition to devastating the city of Austin, which makes an enormous amount of money through that festival, it does also hurt the progress of a lot of musicians who are just getting their start.”

On how to help support artists right now

“Take opportunities to get online and discover this new music. Find your new favorite band. It’s still possible to sample all this stuff even without being at SXSW. “And if you want to support these up-and-coming musicians, there are a number of ways you can do that.”

A Preview Of Stephen’s Picks From The Austin 100

Check back here on Monday for a link to The Austin 100.