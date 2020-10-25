Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Photo: CDC @cdc
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump assured supporters at weekend rallies that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus at the same time cases are spiking and the news broke that the vice president’s top aide is now infected.
Trump also mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for raising alarms about the pandemic.
In a rally of his own Saturday, Biden told supporters that he understands the public health reasons for campaigning at a distance.
Underscoring that difference in approach, Vice President Mike Pence’s office announced he would continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity