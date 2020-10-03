 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Surge in new GOP voters puts pressure on Florida Democrats

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dan Dennis

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.

Even though Democrats have historically had a voter registration edge in Florida, they have been unable to capitalize on that advantage and have lost a string of high-profile election contests.

With just days to go before Monday’s voter registration deadline, both parties are making a final push to grow their voter rolls.

The state Democratic Party is downplaying the surging Republican numbers, as the party has built a wide lead in the number of voters requesting absentee ballots — voters, who they say are more likely to vote.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP