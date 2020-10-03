Surge in new GOP voters puts pressure on Florida Democrats

Photo: Dan Dennis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.
Even though Democrats have historically had a voter registration edge in Florida, they have been unable to capitalize on that advantage and have lost a string of high-profile election contests.
With just days to go before Monday’s voter registration deadline, both parties are making a final push to grow their voter rolls.
The state Democratic Party is downplaying the surging Republican numbers, as the party has built a wide lead in the number of voters requesting absentee ballots — voters, who they say are more likely to vote.
