Supreme Court pick Barrett draws on faith, family for Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick just weeks before Election Day and with the country struggling to contain the pandemic.

Barrett draws on faith and family in prepared opening remarks for hearings that start Monday.

She says courts “should not try” to make policy, but leave those decisions to the government’s political branches.

She believes she would bring “a few new perspectives” as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.