Supporters Gather Outside Trump’s Re-election Campaign Kickoff

Supporters of president Trump are gathered outside the Amway Center for the president’s “45 Fest”, ahead of his official re-election campaign launch this evening.

Thousands of people are lining up to see President Trump kick-off his 2020 campaign.

Jay J Rodriguez, the National Chairman of the Hispanic Republican Organization, says immigration is the number one issue for him.

“We want legal immigration. Also, we need to push for reforms for immigration,” said Rodriguez.

“Also, we want to make sure that Venezuela is free, Cuba is free, and that we register voters here in Florida.”

Rick Fox, of Orlando, said he thinks Trump chose to kick-off his campaign in Orlando because it’s a stronghold for Democrats.

“So we gotta turn this area red,” said Fox.

“It’s very blue and it’s a divisive area. Decisive and divisive. And we really need to turn it red, so that’s why he’s here.”

President Trump tweeted on Monday that over 100,000 people had requested tickets for the event. The Amway Center capacity is 20,000.

The fest includes food trucks, music, and large screens that will show his speech starting at 8 pm.