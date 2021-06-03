 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Supplies, Science & Fresh Food Launch To Space Station On SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon Capsule

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's CRS-22 launches supplies to the International Space Station. Photo: NASA


More than 7,000 pounds of supplies and science experiments are on the way to the International Space Station after launching Thursday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the Cargo Dragon capsule on a resupply mission for NASA. The capsule is packed with dozens of science experiments, crew supplies like fresh food and new hardware for the space station.

The Dragon will dock with the station Saturday morning and spend about a month at the ISS before returning to Earth, bringing with it some 3,000 pounds of returning science and gear.

After the launch from Florida’s Space Coast, SpaceX landed the first stage of the rocket booster on a barge at sea. It will be re-used to launch a crew of four astronauts to the station this fall.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP