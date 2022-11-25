SunRail will extend its southbound service this holiday season

SunRail is getting into the holiday spirit this year.

SunRail is extending its southbound service every Friday and Saturday night this holiday season starting Black Friday through December 30th.

Central Floridians are encouraged to take SunRail to fun holiday events from the Lake Eola Tree Lighting ceremony, to Orlando Magic games and the Nutcracker ballet.

An additional southbound train will leave the DeBary station at 9:30 pm on those dates.

It will travel along the Poinciana corridor making all stops along the way.

Regular fares apply.

For a list of holiday events that you can get to using SunRail, visit sunrail.com.