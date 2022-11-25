 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


SunRail will extend its southbound service this holiday season

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


SunRail is getting into the holiday spirit this year.

SunRail is extending its southbound service every Friday and Saturday night this holiday season starting Black Friday through December 30th. 

Central Floridians are encouraged to take SunRail to fun holiday events from the Lake Eola Tree Lighting ceremony, to Orlando Magic games and the Nutcracker ballet. 

An additional southbound train will leave the DeBary station at 9:30 pm on those dates.

It will travel along the Poinciana corridor making all stops along the way.

Regular fares apply. 

For a list of holiday events that you can get to using SunRail, visit sunrail.com. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

