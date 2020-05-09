SunRail To Resume Service Monday
SunRail is resuming regular service Monday.
Train interiors are being disinfected nightly, and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed. Extra passenger vehicles also will be added as needed to allow for social distancing.
The Florida Department of Transportation asks passengers to wear masks and respect the personal space of others.
All regular SunRail Connection service on LYNX is resuming as well.
