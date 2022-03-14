 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SunRail adds additional later southbound train during Spring Break week

Photo: Pixabay


SunRail has added an additional later southbound train this week, March 14th through March 18th, to correspond with Spring Break in Florida. 

The train will continue to make all its usual stops from Debary to Poinciana, and the northbound train will not be affected. 

The last trip on the southbound train leaves Debary at 10 pm and arrives in Poinciana at 11:28 pm. 

Riders can use the train to attend several special events planned for this week including shows at the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Orlando Shakes, The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, and two Orlando Magic home games. 

In a statement, SunRail Chief Operations Officer Charles “Mike” Heffinger says, “Spring Break is a great time to promote evening events, especially around Church Street Station, that run later than our regular southbound schedule.” 

For the complete schedule, visit sunrail.com. 


