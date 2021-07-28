 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sumter schools superintendent: Face masks could become mandatory ‘at any time’

The Sumter County school district has announced that, as of now, face coverings will be optional when schools open on August 10th but that could change “at any time.”

Superintendent Richard Shirley says masks could become mandatory based on the CDC, Health Department, Florida Department of Education or his own decision as COVID-19 cases surge.

Districts throughout Central Florida have made face coverings optional, and the governor opposes mask requirements.

But now the state has an explosion of new cases, and the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending face coverings at school.

The Brevard County School Board will review its Covid mitigation strategies Thursday night.

And the Orange County school district is monitoring pediatric cases in case it needs to revisit its optional mask policy.

 


