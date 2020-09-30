 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Sumter County’s 21% positivity linked to COVID-19 cases at Coleman prison complex

The Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. Photo: Joe Byrnes

A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County is tied to newly reported data from the federal prison complex in Coleman.

And a nursing home in Wildwood has a spike in cases.

The county added 61 new positive tests on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing its death toll to 70. The positivity rate was 7% on Sunday, 9.4% on Monday and more than 21% on Tuesday.

A health department spokeswoman says cases from Coleman are contributing to the spike.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 257 active cases among prisoners there and 106 among staff. So far, three inmates have died.

At Cypress Care Center on Monday, 24 nursing home residents had tested positive, including 14 who were transferred. 

The new cases are being reported as The Villages retirement community prepares to revive its social life, with nightly concerts beginning Monday on the town squares, and club activities in the recreation centers.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

