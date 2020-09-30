Sumter County’s 21% positivity linked to COVID-19 cases at Coleman prison complex

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County is tied to newly reported data from the federal prison complex in Coleman.

And a nursing home in Wildwood has a spike in cases.

The county added 61 new positive tests on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing its death toll to 70. The positivity rate was 7% on Sunday, 9.4% on Monday and more than 21% on Tuesday.

A health department spokeswoman says cases from Coleman are contributing to the spike.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 257 active cases among prisoners there and 106 among staff. So far, three inmates have died.

At Cypress Care Center on Monday, 24 nursing home residents had tested positive, including 14 who were transferred.

The new cases are being reported as The Villages retirement community prepares to revive its social life, with nightly concerts beginning Monday on the town squares, and club activities in the recreation centers.