Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Killing Of Two Teenagers

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Sumter County sheriff’s office is investigating the killing of two teenagers whose bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning.

The bodies of 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon were found in the Wildwood area.

Investigators say the double homicide “does not appear to be a random act.”

They’re asking for anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.