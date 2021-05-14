 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Killing Of Two Teenagers

by (WMFE)

The bodies of two teenagers were discovered in the Wildwood area Wednesday morning. Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

The Sumter County sheriff’s office is investigating the killing of two teenagers whose bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning. 

The bodies of 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon were found in the Wildwood area.

Investigators say the double homicide “does not appear to be a random act.” 

They’re asking for anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. 

Isaiah Alexander Nelson (l) and Prestin Nixon. Photos: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

 


