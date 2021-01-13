 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Sumter County plans vote on single-member commission districts

by (WMFE)
Many months from now, Sumter County voters will be asked to revisit how their commissioners are elected.

That’s because the County Commission voted Tuesday night to put the Reverse One Sumter issue on the ballot. The vote was 3 to 2, with the newly elected commissioners, led by Oren Miller, voting yes.

The change would require that commissioners run in single-members districts representing different parts of the county. That’s the way it used to be until 2004, when voters decided they should be elected countywide. 

Miller says he wants commissioners who are “accountable and responsible” to the people of the district .

Under Florida law, the referendum cannot be a standalone special election. So it has been set for the August 2022 primary.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

