Sumter County leads the state in early voter turnout with more than 71%

Most Sumter County Democrats voting early did so by mail -- including hundreds who took part in a golf cart caravan on Oct. 7. Photo: Joe Byrnes

When it comes to voting, Sumter is beating every other county in Florida. And this year, early voting there has already exceeded the total from 2016.

Statewide, about 7 million Floridians had voted as of Wednesday morning. That’s 48 percent of Florida’s 14.4 million registered voters.

At least 71% of Sumter County voters have already had their say — more than 75,000, compared to 72,336 in the last presidential election.

About 73% of Democrats voted already and 73% of Republicans.

But there are many more Republicans. They are about 57% of county voters, and the Democrats are about 24%.

Most Republicans have voted in person. Most Democrats by mail.

On Friday afternoon, President Trump held a large rally in Sumter County on the Villages polo field. At that time, county turnout was at 50 percent.


