Sumter County approves COVID-19 advisory: Stay at home

by (WMFE)

The Sumter County Commission has renewed a COVID-19 emergency declaration. Photo: Joe Byrnes

The Sumter County Commission has renewed its COVID-19 emergency declaration for another week and issued an advisory urging people to stay at home.

The order, approved at a meeting on Tuesday, it is not an enforceable stay-at-home order like those in Orange and Osceola counties.

Commission Chairman Steve Printz says they are following the lead of the health department, governor and CDC. The county is emphasizing personal accountability and responsibility.

Sumter residents are advised to stay home, unless traveling for health and safety, shopping, outdoor activities like hiking and biking, going to work, and caring for others or their pets.

They are also advised to practice social distancing, wash their hands and stay home when sick.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 49 people have tested positive for the virus in Sumter County. Thirteen are in the hospital.


