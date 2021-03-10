 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Sumter County Commission to consider impact fee increase ahead of possible legislation

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep, second from left, says he will be looking the "sweet spot" when it comes an increase in impact fees. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Sumter County Commission previously put off its decision on how much to increase fees for construction of new homes and businesses.

But now commissioners want to make a decision soon, partly because a state bill could tie their hands after June.

Three of the five Sumter County commissioners beat incumbents last year following a 25 percent increase in property taxes.

These new commissioners want  to shift more of the cost for new roads to the developer of The Villages, which adds about 200 new homes every month.

Commissioner Craig Estep, who called for the hearing, is looking for a middle ground.

“I think there’s a sweet spot out there that we can find where probably half the people are going to be upset one way and the other half will be upset the other way,” he said.

Commissioners could decide on the impact fees at the hearing on March 23.

And there’s reason to move quickly. 

Representative Brett Hage has co-sponsored an impact fee bill that – if passed by the Legislature – would cap increases at 3 percent per year.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP