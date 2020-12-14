 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Sumter County Commission considers referendum on single-member district voting

by (WMFE)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Twice before, Sumter County voted on whether to elect its commissioners countywide or in single-member districts.

Now the County Commission will consider putting that question to voters yet again.

Sixteen years ago, voters approved the One Sumter initiative. The five county commissioners reside in separate districts but are elected by all county voters.

In 2008, a group known as Reverse One Sumter pushed a referendum to undo that decision. The at-large voting, they said, was unfair to residents outside The Villages.

The referendum failed.

It’s back now at tonight’s County Commission meeting as three newly elected commissioners are taking a fresh look at issues affecting The Villages.

Commissioner Oren Miller was leading a Reverse One Sumter petition drive before COVID-19 shut it down. He wants commissioners to be, quote, “accountable” to the people in their districts.

Under Florida law, the referendum cannot be a standalone special election — so it might have to hold until the 2022 primary.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP