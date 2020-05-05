 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sumter County church damaged during fatal crash

A 21-year-old Leesburg man died in a crash on County Road 100 in Sumter County Monday night. Photo: FHP

A small Christian church near Lady Lake was badly damaged in a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Leesburg man.

The Florida Highway Patrol is refusing to identify the man. He lost control of a pickup truck Monday night, veered off County Road 100 and slammed into the True Temple Church of the Living God.

The truck plowed through a cinderblock wall, pushed pews and smashed windows. It also destroyed the church’s water system.

Pastor Edward Frazier describes the situation as a mess and says he is working with their insurance company.

Services will continue online, as they have been held for weeks now because of the pandemic. The sermons are delivered on Facebook Live.


