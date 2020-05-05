Sumter County church damaged during fatal crash

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A small Christian church near Lady Lake was badly damaged in a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Leesburg man.

The Florida Highway Patrol is refusing to identify the man. He lost control of a pickup truck Monday night, veered off County Road 100 and slammed into the True Temple Church of the Living God.

The truck plowed through a cinderblock wall, pushed pews and smashed windows. It also destroyed the church’s water system.

Pastor Edward Frazier describes the situation as a mess and says he is working with their insurance company.

Services will continue online, as they have been held for weeks now because of the pandemic. The sermons are delivered on Facebook Live.