 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Summerfield woman arrested, accused of false report of abduction, rape

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who claimed to be abducted, charging her with the misdemeanor offense of filing a false report.

The sheriff says she was trying to defraud the visa process meant to protect undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime and cooperate with police.

In early March, a motorist found the 51-year-old Summerfield woman lying naked on the side of County Road 314.

Speaking only Spanish, the woman — an undocument immigrant from Mexico — told investigators she had been abducted by a masked man, hit, dragged into a vehicle and forced to drink something.

But detectives say her story fell apart.

They say her phone records show calls at the time, including one with a man she had been dating.

Then, detectives say she admitted there was no kidnapping but accused the man of raping her.

They don’t believe it. They believe his account: that she set the whole thing up to pursue a so-called “U visa.”

It allows victims of certain crimes who assist police to remain and work temporarily in the U-S and seek permanent status. The visa requires certification from a law enforcement official.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP