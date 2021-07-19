Summerfield woman arrested, accused of false report of abduction, rape

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who claimed to be abducted, charging her with the misdemeanor offense of filing a false report.

The sheriff says she was trying to defraud the visa process meant to protect undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime and cooperate with police.

In early March, a motorist found the 51-year-old Summerfield woman lying naked on the side of County Road 314.

Speaking only Spanish, the woman — an undocument immigrant from Mexico — told investigators she had been abducted by a masked man, hit, dragged into a vehicle and forced to drink something.

But detectives say her story fell apart.

They say her phone records show calls at the time, including one with a man she had been dating.

Then, detectives say she admitted there was no kidnapping but accused the man of raping her.

They don’t believe it. They believe his account: that she set the whole thing up to pursue a so-called “U visa.”

It allows victims of certain crimes who assist police to remain and work temporarily in the U-S and seek permanent status. The visa requires certification from a law enforcement official.