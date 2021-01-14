 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Summerfield man arrested in connection with intrusion at U.S. Capitol

The FBI has published of images of people being sought in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The information can be found at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

One of the first people charged federally in the assault on the U-S Capitol last week was arrested Thursday in Marion County.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Thomas Curzio had initially been detained with five others by a Capitol police officer during the attack. He faces charges of unlawful entry along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A mugshot of Michael Curzio at the Marion County Jail.

FBI officials say he was found on Thursday with help from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested near County Road 42 and U.S. 301.

The Summerfield resident had been released from prison in Florida about two years ago after serving time for attempted murder.

Records show Curzio made an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail.


