Summer Guide: Movies, TV and Music We Can’t Wait For
Movie theaters are opening, and new TV shows and music are on the horizon. We’ve got you covered on what’s coming this summer to entertain you.
Show Notes:
- Glen’s picks: The Green Knight and Loki
- Aisha’s picks: Candyman and Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Stephen’s picks: Summer of Soul and a new album from Kacey Musgraves
- Linda’s picks: Kevin Can Go F**k Himself and Physical
- What’s making Glen happy: Criterion releasing Original Cast Album: Company
- What’s making Aisha happy: Legendary, streaming on HBO Max
- What’s making Stephen happy: The Linda Lindas
- What’s making Linda happy: High On The Hog, streaming on Netflix
The audio was produced by Will Jarvis and edited by Jessica Reedy.
