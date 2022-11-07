Subtropical Storm Nicole forecast to potentially cross Florida on Thursday

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight and is forecast to make its presence known in Florida this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected on the Atlantic Coast as early as Wednesday, according to meteorologist Justin Ballard with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

“Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently located about midway between the Turks and Caicos and Bermuda, bringing with it winds of up to 45 mph,” Ballard said. “Nicole will be moving through the Bahamas Wednesday evening, with winds of nearly hurricane strength making their way to the Florida east coast during the predawn hours Thursday.

“Aside from the wind, areas hard-hit by Ian will get a one-two punch of additional heavy rainfall and storm surge.”

Nicole is forecast to make landfall between the Space Coast and South Florida. But anyone along the east coast should to be prepared for impacts.

The intial track has the storm potentially crossing Florida on Thurdsay.

The hurricane season lasts through November 30th.