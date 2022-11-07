 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Subtropical Storm Nicole forecast to potentially cross Florida on Thursday

by (WMFE)

Credit: FPREN


Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight and is forecast to make its presence known in Florida this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected on the Atlantic Coast as early as Wednesday, according to meteorologist Justin Ballard with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

“Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently located about midway between the Turks and Caicos and Bermuda, bringing with it winds of up to 45 mph,” Ballard said. “Nicole will be moving through the Bahamas Wednesday evening, with winds of nearly hurricane strength making their way to the Florida east coast during the predawn hours Thursday.

“Aside from the wind, areas hard-hit by Ian will get a one-two punch of additional heavy rainfall and storm surge.”

Nicole is forecast to make landfall between the Space Coast and South Florida. But anyone along the east coast should to be prepared for impacts.

The intial track has the storm potentially crossing Florida on Thurdsay.

The hurricane season lasts through November 30th.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP