3/29/19: Students & Trauma; E-Verify & Sanctuary Cities

On Friday’s Florida Roundup we took a closer look at how Florida can better help students with mental health issues – especially those exposed to traumas like school shootings.

News Service of Florida State Government and Politics Reporter Ana Ceballos and Dr. Nicole Mavrides from the University of Miami joined us for this portion of the program.

E-Verify

We also looked at the debate surrounding E-Verify and sanctuary cities in the Sunshine State with Ceballos and Samantha Gross, State Government Reporter with the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times.