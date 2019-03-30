 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


3/29/19: Students & Trauma; E-Verify & Sanctuary Cities

by Heather Schatz (WJCT)
People came together for a variety of memorials for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed on Wednesday, February 14, by a school shooter. Leslie Ovalle / WLRN

On Friday’s Florida Roundup we took a closer look at how Florida can better help students with mental health issues – especially those exposed to traumas like school shootings.

News Service of Florida State Government and Politics Reporter Ana Ceballos and Dr. Nicole Mavrides from the University of Miami joined us for this portion of the program.

E-Verify

We also looked at the debate surrounding E-Verify and sanctuary cities in the Sunshine State with Ceballos and Samantha Gross, State Government Reporter with the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times.


