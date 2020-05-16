 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tropical Depression, First of the 2020 Hurricane Season Forms Off Florida Coast

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jake Weirick

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a tropical depression has formed off the coast of east-central Florida at 5 pm on Saturday.

The storm is moving in a north-northeast direction at 13 mph and is expected to continue to move in this direction, at this speed for the next day or so.

The depression is predicted to move parallel to the coast of Florida tonight where it will strengthen, and then move in a northeastward direction toward the coast of North Carolina by Monday.

It is expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday.

Currently, the depression is generating winds as strong as 35 mph with stronger gusts possible in some areas.

It could generate as much as one to two inches of rain over central and northwest Bahamas and less than one inch of rain over South Florida, before it brings one to two inches of rain to coastal North Carolina.

Swells generated by the depression are affecting the east coast of central and northern Florida. Swimmers should beware of life-threatening surf and rip tide conditions.

Download the Florida Storms app, or bookmark this page for the latest information on the storm.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP