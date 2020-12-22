 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Stimulus Includes $250 Million For Everglades Restoration

by (WMFE)

Everglades backcountry. Photo courtesy Everglades National Park

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The long-awaited stimulus package approved by Congress Monday night includes $250 million for Everglades restoration. 

The state’s top Republican leaders — including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott — had urged President Donald Trump for the spending. 

DeSantis has made Everglades restoration a central issue of his administration, after toxic algae gripped the state in 2018. 

Trump is expected to sign the measure in the coming days. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist whose work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor. She began her career at The Associated Press. Her book on the Everglades, under contract with Johns Hopkins ... Read Full Bio »

TOP