Stetson University Students Can Enter To Win Free College Tuition By Getting Vaccinated, Showing Proof of Vaccination

Stetson University is offering students who have been vaccinated a chance to win free tuition in order to incentivize a higher vaccination rate on campus.

New and returning students can enter to win the one-year tuition scholarships by submitting proof of vaccination including a photo of their vaccine card by July 25.

The two winners, one first-year student and one returning student, will be announced July 30.

Vaccinated students can also enter to win weekly prizes including 1,000 dollar tuition awards, free parking on campus and free theme park tickets.

These weekly prizes will be announced June 11 through July 30th.

In a statement Raymond Nault, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Stetson says only about 28% of the campus has been vaccinated.

Nault says he hopes these prizes will encourage enough students to get vaccinated so that the university can reach a 70 to 80% vaccination rate.

He says this would ensure normal activities including homecoming and sports and academic competitions could resume in the fall.

