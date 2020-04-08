Stay connected to Central Florida’s arts & cultural organizations during COVID-19 crisis
Many arts and cultural organizations in Central Florida have pivoted to virtual offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve put together a running list of their home-powered initiatives to help you stay connected to your favorites and to discover new ones during this time of social distancing.
CFC Arts Virtual Concert Series
Central Florida Community Arts
Tune in every night (except Thursdays) at 6 p.m. for a live performance in the comfort of your home! The weekly lineup is released every Monday on the CFC Arts Facebook page. Learn more
The Blue Stream: Pay-Per-View and Streaming Video
Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
Shows three times a week – artists announced on the Blue Stream page. Learn more
Orlando Game Night: Home Edition (for adults) hosted by Mikey P
Bears in the City
Trivia and Jackbox games, Mondays at 8 p.m. Live streaming on YouTube. In order to play, you’ll need two devices. One to watch the YouTube Live stream and a mobile phone to play. Learn more
Kenny Babel Reads the Classics
Kenny Babel
Orlando-based Shakespearean actor and entertainer Kenny Babel reads aloud classic public-domain books in two sessions – stories for kids at 8 p.m. and stories for adults at 9:30 p.m. Listen and watch along in the Facebook Live sessions (even comment!), or watch the videos any time on his Facebook page. Learn more
Phantasmagoria Live Streaming Performances
Phantasmagoria
Orlando’s steampunk/Victorian horror storytelling troupe broadcasts on Facebook Live Sundays at 8 p.m. Learn more
