Stay connected to Central Florida’s arts & cultural organizations during COVID-19 crisis

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Many arts and cultural organizations in Central Florida have pivoted to virtual offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve put together a running list of their home-powered initiatives to help you stay connected to your favorites and to discover new ones during this time of social distancing.

Want to be added to this list? Fill out this form.

CFC Arts Virtual Concert Series

Central Florida Community Arts

Tune in every night (except Thursdays) at 6 p.m. for a live performance in the comfort of your home! The weekly lineup is released every Monday on the CFC Arts Facebook page. Learn more

The Blue Stream: Pay-Per-View and Streaming Video

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Shows three times a week – artists announced on the Blue Stream page. Learn more

Orlando Game Night: Home Edition (for adults) hosted by Mikey P

Bears in the City

Trivia and Jackbox games, Mondays at 8 p.m. Live streaming on YouTube. In order to play, you’ll need two devices. One to watch the YouTube Live stream and a mobile phone to play. Learn more

Kenny Babel Reads the Classics

Kenny Babel

Orlando-based Shakespearean actor and entertainer Kenny Babel reads aloud classic public-domain books in two sessions – stories for kids at 8 p.m. and stories for adults at 9:30 p.m. Listen and watch along in the Facebook Live sessions (even comment!), or watch the videos any time on his Facebook page. Learn more

Phantasmagoria Live Streaming Performances

Phantasmagoria

Orlando’s steampunk/Victorian horror storytelling troupe broadcasts on Facebook Live Sundays at 8 p.m. Learn more

Want to be added to this list? Fill out this form.