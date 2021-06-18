 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


State Transitions Its COVID-19 Vaccination Sites To Local Entities

by Verónica Zaragovia (WLRN )

Photo: CDC


Today, June 18th, is the last day that the state of Florida will run its COVID-19 vaccination sites.

That doesn’t mean they will all be shut down, but local entities will take over.

People 12 years of age and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson and the two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for people 18 and up.

You can find vaccination locations here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP