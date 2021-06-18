State Transitions Its COVID-19 Vaccination Sites To Local Entities
Today, June 18th, is the last day that the state of Florida will run its COVID-19 vaccination sites.
That doesn’t mean they will all be shut down, but local entities will take over.
People 12 years of age and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The one-shot Johnson and Johnson and the two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for people 18 and up.
You can find vaccination locations here.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity