State Transitions Its COVID-19 Vaccination Sites To Local Entities

Today, June 18th, is the last day that the state of Florida will run its COVID-19 vaccination sites.

That doesn’t mean they will all be shut down, but local entities will take over.

People 12 years of age and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson and the two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for people 18 and up.

You can find vaccination locations here.